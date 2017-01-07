Police Investigating Homicide In Northeast Sioux Falls

28-Year Old Man Found Dead In Apartment Friday Night

by Jack Eble

The Sioux Falls Police Department confirms they are investigating a homicide that took place Friday evening.

Authorities say at 9:15 p.m. Friday night, they responded to apartments near East Eighth Street and North Cleveland Avenue for a check well-being call.

A neighbor called police, saying a “strong odor” was coming from an apartment inside.

When authorities arrived, they found Jamie Lee WoundedArrow, 28, dead inside.

Officials say based upon the investigation, WoundedArrow’s death appears to be a homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation and Sioux Falls Police say more information will be provided at the Monday morning briefing.