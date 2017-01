Rapid City Stevens Sweeps O’Gorman In Hoops Double Dip

Raider Boys Win 64-54 While Girls Take 47-35 Decision

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Rapid City Stevens made a state-wide trip to Sioux Falls worthwhile.

The Raider girls defeated host O’Gorman 47-35 and then saw their boys upset the top-ranked Knights 64-54 on Friday night.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!