Scoreboard Friday, January 6th

Scores for Friday, January 6, 2017

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 6TH, 2017

NBA
Washington 112, Timberwolves 105

NBA D-League
Skyforce 148, Texas 122

USHL
Stampede 3, Cedar Rapids 2

Mens’ College Basketball
Sioux Falls 73, Upper Iowa 57

SMSU 79, Winona State 55

Northern State 83, Mary 60

Augustana 85, MSU-Mankato 70

Dakota State 82, Mayville State 76

Viterbo 73, Presentation 63

Womens’ College Basketball
Sioux Falls 74, Upper Iowa 41

Winona State 74, SMSU 65

Mary 69, Northern State 56

Augustana 91, MSU-Mankato 68

Presentaton 52, Viterbo 44

Mayville State 69, Dakota State 62 (*Final in OT)

College Wrestling
SDSU 37, Boise State 3

H.S. BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 71, Edmunds Central 43

Aberdeen Roncalli 79, Redfield/Doland 43

Alcester-Hudson 42, Menno 38

Arlington 60, Estelline 25

Bon Homme 57, Wagner 24

Brandon Valley 63, Harrisburg 51

Bridgewater-Emery 79, Freeman 45

Burke/South Central 48, Centerville 21

Castlewood 59, Wilmot 37

Colman-Egan 53, DeSmet 44

Crazy Horse 61, Tiospaye Topa 36

Dell Rapids 78, Chamberlain 69

Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Deubrook 48

Edina, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Viborg-Hurley 55

Groton Area 59, Hamlin 43

Hill City 75, Edgemont 11

Hot Springs 48, Spearfish 40

Irene-Wakonda 61, Gayville-Volin 59

Langford 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 41

Little Wound 76, Todd County 58

Madison 56, Tea Area 48

Northwestern 66, Florence/Henry 62

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 45, Elkton-Lake Benton 31

Philip 53, Jones County 49

Rapid City Stevens 64, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 54

Scotland 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40

Sisseton 60, Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta, Minn. 40

Tiospa Zina Tribal 56, Britton-Hecla 51

Vermillion 67, Parkston 43

Warner 67, Eureka/Bowdle 30

Watertown 56, Mitchell 39

Wessington Springs 53, Ethan 51

White River 79, St. Francis Indian 51

Winner 56, Bennett County 24

Yankton 59, Pierre 48

Canby 73, Renville County West 52

Luverne 70, Windom 65

Marshall 70, Pipestone 35

Minneota 64, Dawson-Boyd 62

Worthington 87, Redwood Valley 79

George-Little Rock 67, MOC-Floyd Valley 58

Okoboji, Milford 89, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 87, OT

Sioux Center 91, Boyden-Hull 88, OT

Western Christian, Hull 79, Storm Lake 38

Unity Christian, Orange City 56, Siouxland Community Christian/Whiting 40

Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Garretson 74, Howard 48

Parker 60, Baltic 46

Semifinal
Flandreau 57, McCook Central/Montrose 42

Sioux Valley 76, Chester 56

H.S. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 39, Menno 29

Britton-Hecla 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38

Douglas 55, Sturgis Brown 51

Edina, Minn. 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 30

Edmunds Central 38, Aberdeen Christian 35

Ethan 71, Wessington Springs 13

Hamlin 56, Groton Area 33

Hanson 62, Canistota 50

Hill City 53, Edgemont 28

Hopkins, Minn. 75, Sioux Falls Lincoln 54

Irene-Wakonda 42, Gayville-Volin 28

Lennox 64, Platte-Geddes 36

Mitchell 40, Watertown 37

Newell 64, Lemmon 56

Pierre 60, Yankton 49

Rapid City Stevens 49, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 35

Spearfish 63, Hot Springs 35

St. Thomas More 57, Tea Area 24

Sunshine Bible Academy 55, Iroquois 25

Vermillion 50, Parkston 26

Wagner 64, Bon Homme 4

Warner 70, Eureka/Bowdle 28

Waubay/Summit 61, Great Plains Lutheran 38

Webster 65, Deuel 21

Adrian 51, Ellsworth 44

Windom 43, Luverne 41

Worthington 73, Redwood Valley 54

Rock Valley 77, Sibley-Ocheyedan 69

Sioux Center 73, Boyden-Hull 35

West Lyon, Inwood 56, Sheldon 36

West Sioux, Hawarden 65, Trinity Christian High School 13

Western Christian, Hull 67, Storm Lake 33

