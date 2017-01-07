Scoreboard Friday, January 6th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 6TH, 2017
NBA
Washington 112, Timberwolves 105
NBA D-League
Skyforce 148, Texas 122
USHL
Stampede 3, Cedar Rapids 2
Mens’ College Basketball
Sioux Falls 73, Upper Iowa 57
SMSU 79, Winona State 55
Northern State 83, Mary 60
Augustana 85, MSU-Mankato 70
Dakota State 82, Mayville State 76
Viterbo 73, Presentation 63
Womens’ College Basketball
Sioux Falls 74, Upper Iowa 41
Winona State 74, SMSU 65
Mary 69, Northern State 56
Augustana 91, MSU-Mankato 68
Presentaton 52, Viterbo 44
Mayville State 69, Dakota State 62 (*Final in OT)
College Wrestling
SDSU 37, Boise State 3
H.S. BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 71, Edmunds Central 43
Aberdeen Roncalli 79, Redfield/Doland 43
Alcester-Hudson 42, Menno 38
Arlington 60, Estelline 25
Bon Homme 57, Wagner 24
Brandon Valley 63, Harrisburg 51
Bridgewater-Emery 79, Freeman 45
Burke/South Central 48, Centerville 21
Castlewood 59, Wilmot 37
Colman-Egan 53, DeSmet 44
Crazy Horse 61, Tiospaye Topa 36
Dell Rapids 78, Chamberlain 69
Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Deubrook 48
Edina, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Viborg-Hurley 55
Groton Area 59, Hamlin 43
Hill City 75, Edgemont 11
Hot Springs 48, Spearfish 40
Irene-Wakonda 61, Gayville-Volin 59
Langford 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 41
Little Wound 76, Todd County 58
Madison 56, Tea Area 48
Northwestern 66, Florence/Henry 62
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 45, Elkton-Lake Benton 31
Philip 53, Jones County 49
Rapid City Stevens 64, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 54
Scotland 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40
Sisseton 60, Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta, Minn. 40
Tiospa Zina Tribal 56, Britton-Hecla 51
Vermillion 67, Parkston 43
Warner 67, Eureka/Bowdle 30
Watertown 56, Mitchell 39
Wessington Springs 53, Ethan 51
White River 79, St. Francis Indian 51
Winner 56, Bennett County 24
Yankton 59, Pierre 48
Canby 73, Renville County West 52
Luverne 70, Windom 65
Marshall 70, Pipestone 35
Minneota 64, Dawson-Boyd 62
Worthington 87, Redwood Valley 79
George-Little Rock 67, MOC-Floyd Valley 58
Okoboji, Milford 89, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 87, OT
Sioux Center 91, Boyden-Hull 88, OT
Western Christian, Hull 79, Storm Lake 38
Unity Christian, Orange City 56, Siouxland Community Christian/Whiting 40
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Garretson 74, Howard 48
Parker 60, Baltic 46
Semifinal
Flandreau 57, McCook Central/Montrose 42
Sioux Valley 76, Chester 56
H.S. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 39, Menno 29
Britton-Hecla 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38
Douglas 55, Sturgis Brown 51
Edina, Minn. 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 30
Edmunds Central 38, Aberdeen Christian 35
Ethan 71, Wessington Springs 13
Hamlin 56, Groton Area 33
Hanson 62, Canistota 50
Hill City 53, Edgemont 28
Hopkins, Minn. 75, Sioux Falls Lincoln 54
Irene-Wakonda 42, Gayville-Volin 28
Lennox 64, Platte-Geddes 36
Mitchell 40, Watertown 37
Newell 64, Lemmon 56
Pierre 60, Yankton 49
Rapid City Stevens 49, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 35
Spearfish 63, Hot Springs 35
St. Thomas More 57, Tea Area 24
Sunshine Bible Academy 55, Iroquois 25
Vermillion 50, Parkston 26
Wagner 64, Bon Homme 4
Warner 70, Eureka/Bowdle 28
Waubay/Summit 61, Great Plains Lutheran 38
Webster 65, Deuel 21
Adrian 51, Ellsworth 44
Windom 43, Luverne 41
Worthington 73, Redwood Valley 54
Rock Valley 77, Sibley-Ocheyedan 69
Sioux Center 73, Boyden-Hull 35
West Lyon, Inwood 56, Sheldon 36
West Sioux, Hawarden 65, Trinity Christian High School 13
Western Christian, Hull 67, Storm Lake 33