SDSU Wrestlers Bust Boise State’s Broncos
20th Ranked Jackrabbits Win 37-3
BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State won nine of 10 matches, including five with bonus points, to defeat Boise State, 37-3, in non-conference wrestling action Friday night at Frost Arena.
The 20th-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 5-2 in duals this season, while Boise State dropped to 1-2. Dating back to December 2015, SDSU has won 18 of its last 21 duals.
Nate Rotert, the eighth-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds, set the tone with a 21-9 major decision over Harley DiLulo in the opening bout of the dual.
Starting with a forfeit win by Ben Gillette at 125 pounds, SDSU picked up bonus points in four consecutive matches. Sixth-ranked Seth Gross improved to 15-1 this season as he notched a first-period fall over Josh Newberg at 133 pounds.
Backup 141-pounder Isaac Andrade wrestled his way to a 12-4 major decision over Rami Haddadin and Alex Kocer posted his seventh win by technical fall this season, blanking Dakota Wall, 15-0, in the 149-pound bout.
SDSU also won the final four matches of the night by decision, with Logan Peterson, Luke Zilverberg, David Kocer andMartin Mueller all victorious. Zilverberg gave up a takedown late in the third period that allowed Demetrius Romero to tie the match at 3-all, but came up with a takedown midway through the first overtime period to pull out a 5-3 sudden victory.
Boise State’s lone win came in the second match of the night as Gabriel Gonzalez held off Jackrabbit heavyweight Alex Macki for an 11-9 decision.
With the win, SDSU improved to 4-0 all-time against Boise State.
The Jackrabbits close out their weekend homestand by hosting Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. Sunday.
NO. 20 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 37, BOISE STATE 3
197: #8 Nate Rotert (SDSU) major dec. Harley DiLulo (BSU), 21-9
285: Gabriel Gonzalez (BSU) dec. Alex Macki (SDSU), 11-9
125: Ben Gillette (SDSU) won by forfeit
133: #6 Seth Gross (SDSU) def. Josh Newburg, by fall 1:32
141: Isaac Andrade (SDSU) major dec. Rami Haddadin (BSU), 12-4
149: Alex Kocer (SDSU) tech. fall Dakota Wall (BSU), 15-0 (5:16)
157: Logan Peterson (SDSU) dec. Fred Green (BSU), 9-2
165: Luke Zilverberg (SDSU) dec. Demetrius Romero (BSU), 5-3 (SV-1)
174: David Kocer (SDSU) dec. Austin Dewey (BSU), 8-2
184: Martin Mueller (SDSU) dec. Kadyn Del Toro (BSU), 5-2