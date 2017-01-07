SDSU Wrestlers Bust Boise State’s Broncos

20th Ranked Jackrabbits Win 37-3

by Zach Borg

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State won nine of 10 matches, including five with bonus points, to defeat Boise State, 37-3, in non-conference wrestling action Friday night at Frost Arena.

The 20th-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 5-2 in duals this season, while Boise State dropped to 1-2. Dating back to December 2015, SDSU has won 18 of its last 21 duals.

Nate Rotert , the eighth-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds, set the tone with a 21-9 major decision over Harley DiLulo in the opening bout of the dual.

Starting with a forfeit win by Ben Gillette at 125 pounds, SDSU picked up bonus points in four consecutive matches. Sixth-ranked Seth Gross improved to 15-1 this season as he notched a first-period fall over Josh Newberg at 133 pounds.

Backup 141-pounder Isaac Andrade wrestled his way to a 12-4 major decision over Rami Haddadin and Alex Kocer posted his seventh win by technical fall this season, blanking Dakota Wall, 15-0, in the 149-pound bout.

SDSU also won the final four matches of the night by decision, with Logan Peterson , Luke Zilverberg , David Kocer and Martin Mueller all victorious. Zilverberg gave up a takedown late in the third period that allowed Demetrius Romero to tie the match at 3-all, but came up with a takedown midway through the first overtime period to pull out a 5-3 sudden victory.

Boise State’s lone win came in the second match of the night as Gabriel Gonzalez held off Jackrabbit heavyweight Alex Macki for an 11-9 decision.

With the win, SDSU improved to 4-0 all-time against Boise State.

The Jackrabbits close out their weekend homestand by hosting Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. Sunday.