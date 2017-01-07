Skyforce Put Legendary Beatdown On Texas

Sioux Falls Races By Legends 148-122

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Skyforce extended their home win streak in style.

Seven players were in double figures to lead the Skyforce to a 148-122 victory over Texas on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Fresh off winning the NBA D-League Player of the Month award for December, Keith Benson led the Force with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Briante Weber scored 23 and Ike Nwamu added 20 points.

Sioux Falls improves to 9-0 at home with the victory and has won 34 of their last 38 regular season and playoff games at the Sanford Pentagon.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!