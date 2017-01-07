Stampede Alums Help USA Win World Juniors Gold

Bob Motzko & Kieffer Bellows Help USA To Dramatic Win Over Canada

by Zach Borg

Share This:

MONTREAL, CANADA —  Perhaps it’s fitting that with the USHL’s top prospect game coming to Sioux Falls next week a couple of Stampede alums helped the United States to gold in the world junior hockey championships.

Former Stampede coach Bob Motzko led the United States into last night’s gold medal game in Montreal against host Canada.

Kieffer Bellows, who set USHL scoring records as a 16-year old on the Stampede’s Clark Cup championship team in 2015, scored twice to help the US rally and send the game into overtime and eventually a shootout, where they would prevail to bring home the gold medal with a 1-0 shootout win (5-4 final).

Related Post

Stampede Get Big Road Win At Sioux City
Stampede Blank Waterloo To Head Into Break
Stampede Sport Ugly Sweater Jerseys Friday Night
Stampede Go Into Christmas Break On A High Note

You Might Also Like