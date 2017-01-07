Stampede Alums Help USA Win World Juniors Gold

Bob Motzko & Kieffer Bellows Help USA To Dramatic Win Over Canada

by Zach Borg

MONTREAL, CANADA — Perhaps it’s fitting that with the USHL’s top prospect game coming to Sioux Falls next week a couple of Stampede alums helped the United States to gold in the world junior hockey championships.

Former Stampede coach Bob Motzko led the United States into last night’s gold medal game in Montreal against host Canada.

Kieffer Bellows, who set USHL scoring records as a 16-year old on the Stampede’s Clark Cup championship team in 2015, scored twice to help the US rally and send the game into overtime and eventually a shootout, where they would prevail to bring home the gold medal with a 1-0 shootout win (5-4 final).