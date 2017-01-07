Zenner Ready To Fill Any Role For Lions In Playoffs

SDSU Alum Makes Playoff Debut on KDLT Tomorrow

by Zach Borg

DETROIT, MI — In the last two weeks South Dakota State alum Zach Zenner has been a primetime performer for the Detroit Lions.

He’ll get a third straight chance tomorrow night in the biggest game of his career, the Wild Card playoffs at Seattle.

You can watch Zach make his NFL playoff debut right here on KDLT when the Lions and Seahawks kickoff from the pacific northwest at 7:15.

Starting the season fourth on the Lions depth chart, injuries gave the undrafted free agent a chance to start, one he’s made the most of. Over the last two weeks he’s caught six passes for 66 yards, rushed for 136 yards on 32 carries and scored three touchdowns.

The Lions will need more of the same from Zenner if they’re going to win in Seattle against the famed “legion of boom” defense.