Career Bests For Palmer And Young Lead SDSU Women Past Omaha

Jackrabbits Defeat Mavericks 76-64

by Zach Borg

BROOKINGS, S.D.-Senior guard Kerri Young and sophomore guard Sydney Palmer both set career highs in points as the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team recorded a 76-64 The Summit League win over Omaha Saturday afternoon in front of 1,782 fans at Frost Arena.

Young scored 27 points and Palmer added 20 points as the Jackrabbits improved to 12-4 overall and 3-1 in The Summit League. Two Jackrabbits have scored 20-or-more points four times in the last five games.

Junior forward Ellie Thompson added 14 points and 12 rebounds for her second double-double of the season and seventh of her career.

Omaha, now 8-8 and 1-2, was led by Michaela Dapprich’s 18 points. Mikeala Shaw added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Jackrabbits used a 12-2 run midway in the first quarter to take an 18-8 lead. Young scored 10 of her points in the first five minutes as State led 20-13 after the first 10 minutes.

South Dakota State extended its lead to 20 points, 43-23, on a Palmer 3-point field goal with 7:21 left in the third quarter. The Mavericks cut the lead to nine points, 46-37, on a 3-point field goal by Ellie Brecht but State answered with four-straight points for a 50-37 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Omaha cut the lead to six points, 62-56, on a basket by Dapprich before the sophomore guard Madison Guebert and Young made back-to-back 3-pointers for a 68-56 lead. Palmer and Young combined to make six consecutive foul shots in the final 38 seconds to clinch the win.

Young tied a season high with seven assists for State while junior guard Alexis Alexander and freshman guard Sydney Tracy each recorded three steals.

Notes

Kerri Young moved into 29 th in career scoring with 1,128 points, passing teammate Macy Miller‘s 1,114 career points and Dawn Hull’s 1,125 points.

in career scoring with 1,128 points, passing teammate Macy Miller‘s 1,114 career points and Dawn Hull’s 1,125 points. Madison Guebert made all four of her shots from the free-throw line, extending her free-throw streak to 22.

Guebert sank one 3-pointer, making her 23 short of moving onto the SDSU career 3-point field goals list.

With today’s win, SDSU improves to 40-2 (.952) in home league games in the last five seasons.

SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston‘s first career win was against Omaha Feb. 19, 2000. Today’s was his 404th.

Up Next

South Dakota State concludes its three-game homestand when it plays IUPUI Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the friendly confines of Frost Arena.

