Cartwright’s Career Day Leads Knights Over Govs

O'Gorman Defeats Pierre 65-52

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Matt Cartwright scored a career high 27 points to lead the O’Gorman Knights to a 65-52 win over the Pierre Governors in boys’ high school basketball on Saturday evening in Sioux Falls.

Payton Zabel led the Govs with 19 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!