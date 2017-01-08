Coffee with a Cop continues to strengthen relationship between officers and community members

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For two years now, the Sioux Falls police department has been hosting “coffee with a cop” events around town to create better relationships between officers and the community.

Community members met with police at black sheep coffee earlier Saturday. Residents discussed concerns they have and enjoyed some coffee as well. One police officer says she’s been coming to coffee with a cop ever since it started and every time she leaves making a new connection with the community.

“I have found numerous connections with different people of different backgrounds. That are maybe from my hometown or right around my hometown in Iowa. So it’s kind of funny to see different connections with complete strangers” says Officer Jill Winninger.

There was another “coffee with a cop” event held earlier as well at Queen City bakeries.