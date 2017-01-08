Coyotes Sweep IUPUI In Hoops Doubleheader

Men Win 85-74, Women Win 75-62

by Zach Borg

VERMILLION, S.D. — MENS’ BASKETBALL RECAP

In a game with plenty of offense, it was a defensive highlight by Carlton Hurst that served as the catalyst for South Dakota’s 85-74 win against IUPUI Saturday inside Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Trailing 70-63 with less than seven minutes to go, Hurst chased down IUPUI guard Darell Combs and blocked what was supposed to be an easy layup. The Coyotes chased down the loose ball, and then finished the game on a 22-4 run, making six of their final seven shots and holding the Jaguars without a bucket the rest of the way.

Hurst scored a career-high 19 points on 7 of 9 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds. He led five South Dakota players who scored in double figures. Matt Mooney and Trey Burch-Manning scored 16 points apiece, Triston Simpson came off the bench to post 12 points and Trey Dickerson had 11.

Combs scored a game-high 27 points for the Jaguars (7-10, 1-2 Summit) on 10 of 19 shooting. Matt O’Leary had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Evan Hall finished with 11.

“We made a couple adjustments late that I thought really helped us, and it all started with Carlton Hurst’s blocked shot,” said USD head coach Craig Smith. “We were in a bit of a funk. I think they had gone on a quick 7-0 run and it looked like 9-0, and then Superman came in out of nowhere and just blocked that off the back board. Boy, did we close the game and finished with a flourish.”

All seven of Hurst’s second-half points followed the block. He also grabbed half his rebounds in that stretch including two offensive boards that turned into points. Mooney scored half his 16 points in the final five minutes including a deep 3 with four minutes to go that put USD ahead for good at 72-70.

Combs was the only Jaguar who recorded a field goal in the final 10 minutes. He scored 10 straight Jaguar points to give his team the seven-point lead, but IUPUI missed its final four shots and committed five turnovers after Hurst’s rejection.

South Dakota (12-7, 3-1) improved to 8-0 in its home venue and equaled its best start to Summit League play. Only North Dakota State (10-5, 2-0), which USD hosts at home Wednesday, remains unbeaten in conference play.

The Coyotes played their third consecutive game without starting center Tyler Flack, but got good minutes off the bench from sophomore Tyler Hagedorn in the post. Hagedorn scored a season-high eight points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked three shots. USD outrebounded IUPUI 29-27, its first win in that category without Flack.

“Hags has had a few good practices in a row, and you’re going to play how you practice,” said Smith. “He really, down the stretch, altered a bunch of shots. He made some big time plays for us.”

Dickerson scored seven points in a three-minute span towards the middle of the second half that helped the Coyotes regain the lead after they lost their 39-37 halftime advantage. Simpson subbed in and played the last six minutes, switching off with Hurst on the defensive end against Combs. It was Simpson who found Mooney for the go-ahead 3. He also had a steal and converted a 3-point play in the closing minutes. Simpson was 4 of 5 from the field and had four assists with no turnovers in 24 minutes.

South Dakota shot 56 percent from the field (30-53), its best performance of the season, while IUPUI finished at 47 percent (26-55). The Coyotes made just four 3’s, but outscored the Jaguars 21-14 from the charity stripe. USD improved to 9-2 this season when it gets at least 20 points from its bench.

WOMENS’ BASKETBALL RECAP

South Dakota freshman guard Ciara Duffy drained a career high 22 points on 78 percent shooting as the Coyotes defeated IUPUI 75-62 Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (14-3, 3-1 Summit League) keeps its program record 22-game home winning streak alive and remains undefeated against IUPUI (11-5, 1-2 Summit) at home in the series history.

“We certainly got off to a hot start and shot the ball well, which I thought gave us a bit of confidence after Wednesday,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “I was nervous going in at halftime, because we were red hot behind the 3-point arc and to have a lead with that, I just wasn’t sure we could sustain that kind of shooting. But when this group plays with intensity, really good things can happen.”

Duffy was joined in double figures by sophomore guard Jaycee Bradley with 15 points and senior center Abigail Fogg with 14. Freshman guard Madison McKeever chipped in nine points off the bench.

The Summit’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Allison Arens, was held under double figures for just the second time this season. She had eight points and four assists.

“IUPUI did what we anticipated over the course of time,” said Plitzuweit. “They clamped down on Allison whenever she had the ball and the entire team tried to guard her. We needed her to move the ball for us. It’s going to be a learning curve for all of us, but we had several players step up offensively for us.”

The Coyotes used a 16-5 run near the start of the first quarter to jump out to an early lead. Senior forward Bridget Arens and junior center Kate Liveringhouse each knocked down a three in the span as the Coyotes finished 6-of-7 outside the arc in the first half. Neither has attempted more than 15 from downtown in their career. Duffy found her spark after draining a deep three near the shot clock buzzer in the first quarter. She scored 12 through the first half on 4-of-5 shooting and had a career high 22 for the game. Duffy also handed out six assists and grabbed four off the glass.

IUPUI outscored South Dakota by one in the second quarter as Jaguar guard Danielle Lawrence scored 11 of her 15 first-half in the period. The Jaguars had three consecutive steals which resulted in a 5-0 run. IUPUI closed the gap to as few as four with 9:06 to play, but a pair of threes by Bradley and Duffy a minute apart extended the Coyotes hold on the game.

Jaguar center Mikale Rogers scored 21 points on 50 percent (9-of-18) shooting from the field. She helped IUPUI outscore South Dakota 32-20 in the paint. Lawrence finished with 17 points.

South Dakota shot 56.1 percent (23-of-41) from the field for its best shooting percentage in league play.

Outside the arc, the Coyotes were 64.7 percent (11-of-17). The last time the USD women shot above 60 percent from downtown, outside of last year’s unbelievable 15-of-21 performance against Oregon in the WNIT, was in 2013 against the Jaguars.

The Coyotes led the Jaguars on the glass 30-20 with six rebounds apiece from Bradley and Bridget Arens.

South Dakota is on the road for a pair of games next week. First up for the Coyotes is a trip to Tulsa, Okla., against Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.