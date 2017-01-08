Experience, Depth & Defense Bolster Sioux Valley

Cossacks 9-1 After Winning Big East Conference Tournament

by Zach Borg

GARRETSON, S.D. — In a loaded Class A, the Sioux Valley boys showed their championship mettle last night in the Big East Conference title game against Flandreau.

Trailing the Fliers by 10 at the break, Sioux Valley stormed back in the second half to hand Flandreau it’s first loss and win the Big East tournament 62-51. Trevor Hanson was big in the win, scoring 24 points and ripping down 15 boards.

Hanson is one of many experienced players who have been through state tournament runs, and have the 9-1 Cossacks positioned once again to contend for a state title.