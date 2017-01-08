Frosty Frolics weekend offers fun family activities

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Not even the cold breeze could stop families from coming out to memorial park in Sioux Falls this afternoon. Families were able to ice skate and enjoy free sleigh rides provided by the McCrossan boy’s ranch.

One family says they actually prefer winter over summer because of activities like this.

“This is really fun to just come out here and do stuff. Even if you are not good at it, you just have a great time” says Mandy Dierks.

All weekend long, families were able to enjoy outdoor activities put on by Parks and Recreation.