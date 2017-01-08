Furious State Rally Falls Short Against Omaha

Jacks Fall To Mavericks 101-93

by Zach Borg

BROOKINGS, S.D. — A valiant comeback effort for a hard-charging South Dakota State men’s basketball team fell short on Saturday inside Frost Arena as the Jackrabbits fell to Omaha, 101-93.

SDSU (8-11, 1-3) outscored Omaha (8-9, 1-3), 59-46, over the final 20 minutes and drew within two of the Mavericks late, but a 21-point deficit at the half was too much for SDSU to overcome in the game.

Mike Daum led the way with a double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds as one of five Jacks to reach double figures. Ian Theisen had 15 points, Reed Tellinghuisen scored 12 points and Andre Wallace and Michael Orris added 11 points for the Jacks.

Tellinghuisen was second on the team with six rebounds while Wallace dished out a team-high four assists.

Marcus Tyus scored 34 and was one of three Mavericks to score in double digits.

Down 22 inside six minutes to play, South Dakota State stormed back to within two with less than a minute to go but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Back-and-forth through the opening eight minutes, the teams traded runs and saw five lead changes before the Omaha led, 19-15, at the under-12 media break. SDSU climbed back to within one, 22-21, with 10 minutes to go before the Mavericks went on a 28-5 run over the next eight minutes to take control.

The final three minutes of the half saw SDSU outscore Omaha thanks in part to a burst of six unanswered, but the Jacks went to the locker room down 21, 55-34.

Theisen led the team with 11 points at the break while Daum scored nine with five rebounds in the opening frame.

SDSU came out strong in the second with a 6-0 run in the opening three minutes, picking up five defensive stops while forcing four Omaha turnovers in that span. Down 15 (40-55) at that point, the Jacks saw the comeback effort thwarted momentarily as Omaha moved the lead back above 20 over the next three minutes.

Trailing 66-44 with under 13 minutes to play, a Theisen layup started a 9-0 Jackrabbit run that brought SDSU within 13 (66-53) over the next three minutes before Omaha recovered once again with three 3-pointers in a two-minute stretch.

The Jackrabbits began one last push off a Tellinghuisen layup at 5:28 to open a 19-6 SDSU run, moving the deficit from 22 to nine (87-74) over the next three minutes to make it a nine-point game, 89-80, at 2:45 on an old-fashioned 3-point play from Orris.

Down the stretch, SDSU continued to push and used another 9-0 run to pull within two, 93-91, inside the final minute, and though Omaha did not hit a field goal over the final 6:38, free throw shooting for the Mavericks ultimately ended the Jackrabbit comeback.

Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger

On second half comeback effort …

“We’ve got to put two halves together. If we had played with the energy and enthusiasm we played with in the second half in the first half, we could’ve come out with a win today. We’ve been having a really difficult time play two halves of basketball back-to-back. We just didn’t come out and play with the passion and purpose we need to have.”

On Theisen’s improved play in conference …

“He’s been a leader for us. He’s been somebody that’s been in these games before and fights and he knows how important these games are. He stepped up, commanded the ball inside and he’s finished the play so I’m really happy with the effort he’s given.”

Game Notes

Five Jackrabbits reached double figures in a game for the second time this season.

Ian Theisen reached double figures for the 10th time in his career and second time this season.

reached double figures for the 10th time in his career and second time this season. Mike Daum moved within 63 of scoring his 1,000th career point at SDSU with a 25-point effort tonight. Daum scored in double-digits for the 47th time in his career. He has now scored over 20 on 13 occassions this season and 20 times in his career.

moved within 63 of scoring his 1,000th career point at SDSU with a 25-point effort tonight. Daum scored in double-digits for the 47th time in his career. He has now scored over 20 on 13 occassions this season and 20 times in his career. Cole Gentry has been granted his release from the program.

What’s Next

A two-game roadtrip begins next Thursday, Jan. 12 at Oral Roberts. From there, the Jacks are idle until Jan. 18 when they travel to IUPUI.