Jackrabbits Bear Down To Bounce Northern Colorado

20th Ranked SDSU Completes Weekend Sweep With 34-6 Win

by Zach Borg

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Seth Gross and Alex Kocer each recorded pins and three other Jackrabbits claimed victories in overtime as 20th-ranked South Dakota State wrapped up a successful weekend homestand with a 34-6 victory over Northern Colorado in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits improved to 6-2 in duals this season, including 2-0 against Big 12 opponents. UNC dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 against league foes.

Gross, ranked sixth at 133 pounds, upped his season record to 16-1 with a second-period pin of Rico Montoya. Kocer followed suit two matches later with a fall over Ben Polkowske to move to 15-4 on the season.

Ben Gillette opened the dual for with a 3-1 overtime victory over the Bears’ Trey Andrews for the first of the Jackrabbits’ sudden-victory wins.

Also winning overtime decisions were Luke Zilverberg at 165 pounds and heavyweight Alex Macki. Zilverberg gave up a takedown to UNC’s Keilan Torres late in the third period, but countered with a reversal in the closing seconds of regulation to force the extra session. In overtime, Zilverberg scored a takedown 14 seconds in to pull out the 5-3 victory.

Macki needed even less time to post his winning score in overtime, taking down Jack Kuck in only eight seconds for the 3-1 victory.

SDSU also received technical fall wins in the second half of the dual from 174-pounder David Kocer (16-1) and eighth-ranked Nate Rotert at 197 pounds (19-4).

Backup 157-pounder Logan Peterson also was victorious for the Jackrabbits with an 11-5 decision over Tyler Kinn.

Northern Colorado got on the board in the 141-pound bout as 18th-ranked Timmy Box tallied a 9-6 decision over Isaac Andrade. The Bears also earned a victory at 184 pounds as Dylan Gabel held off Martin Mueller for a 7-4 decision.

The Jackrabbits will head west for a pair of Big 12 duals next weekend, starting Friday at Wyoming. Action is set for a 7 p.m. Mountain Time (8 p.m. Central) start.

NO. 20 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 34, NORTHERN COLORADO 6

125: Ben Gillette (SDSU) dec. Trey Andrews (UNC), 3-1 (SV-1)

133: #6 Seth Gross (SDSU) def. Rico Montoya (UNC) by fall 3:28

141: #18 Timmy Box (UNC) dec. Isaac Andrade (SDSU), 9-6

149: Alex Kocer (SDSU) def. Ben Polkowske (UNC) by fall 4:27

157: Logan Peterson (SDSU) dec. Tyler Kinn (UNC), 11-5

165: Luke Zilverberg (SDSU) dec. Keilan Torres (UNC), 5-3 (SV-1)

174: David Kocer (SDSU) tech. fall Tanner Davis (UNC), 16-1 (4:38)

184: Dylan Gabel (UNC) dec. Martin Mueller (SDSU, 7-4

197: #8 Nate Rotert (SDSU) tech. fall Jamarcus Grant (UNC), 19-4 (5:43)

285: Alex Macki (SDSU) dec. Jack Kuck (UNC), 3-1 (SV-1)

Attendance: 781