Prairie west branch library opens doors to families for fun family activities during winter

by Rebecca David

Sioux FALLS, S.D. – Sioux falls prairie west branch library opened its doors to families this Saturday for a fun winter activity family day. Parents were able to create crafts with their children, take a walk around the library for a book walk, and have story time. Branch librarian Krystal Pederson says they do these activities to promote family engagement for parents with kids as young as age three up to 12-year-olds.

“We know time is valuable for families and you can’t maybe do something that’s just geared to that one age group. So we want to make reading fun for everybody, but most importantly we want to make it a family activity” says Pederson.

Organizers hope families can join them next month for their “take your child to the library day” event.