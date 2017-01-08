Sioux Land libraries offers free access to Lynda courses

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re interested in taking up a new hobby or learning a new skill, Sioux land libraries can help you out.

The library now offers access to Lynda-dot-com; it’s free if you have a library card. The website is a collection of five-thousand courses covering topics like music, business skills, and software. Experts teach the courses online and once you complete a class you earn a certificate.

“The thing about Lynda-dot- com that’s really nice is you can personalize it however you want. You can save courses for later. You can make your own playlist. You can take pieces of different courses and kind of mix them up with other ones. You can learn just the little things you want” says Librarian Justin Stevenson.

You can access lynda-dot-com at the library or at home on your own computer or smart phone. For more information about Lynda, visit siouxlandlib.org.