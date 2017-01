Sioux Valley Rallies Past Flandreau To Take Big East Title

Cossacks Win 62-51

by Zach Borg

GARRETSON, S.D. — Trailing at half, the Sioux Valley Cossacks stormed past the Flandreau Fliers in the fourth quarter to win the Big East Conference championship game 62-51 on Saturday night in Garretson.

Trevor Hanson had a big day for the Cossacks with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Dylan LeBrun led Flandreau with 23 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!