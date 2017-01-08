Skyforce Tie D-League Record With 20th Straight Home Win

Sioux Falls Sweeps Texas With 130-118 Win

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A slower start didn’t stop the Sioux Falls Skyforce from slamming the Texas Legends again and making some NBA D-League history in the process.

One night after putting up 148 points, the Force defeated the Legends 130-118 at the Sanford Pentagon for their 20th straight home win to tie a D-League record.

Six players were in double figures led by reigning D-League Player of the Month Keith Benson’s 30 points and 11 rebounds. Okaro White scored 23, Malik Beasley had 21, Ike Nwamu had 16, Briante Weber 15, and Jabril Trawick added 12.

