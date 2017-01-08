Suspect Arrested In Connection To Friday Homicide

by Sydney Kern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have arrested a male in connection to a homicide Friday night.

Twenty-five-year-old Joshua Rayvon LeClaire of Sioux Falls was taken into custody Sunday morning.

LeClaire is currently being held as a parole absconder and for narcotics charges.

In a press release, Lt. Michael Colwill said additional charges are pending and will be filed early next week.

Police say the male is suspected of killing 28-year-old transgender female Jamie Lee WoundedArrow.

Authorities say at 9:15 p.m. Friday night, they responded to apartments near East Eighth Street and North Cleveland Avenue for a check well-being call.

A neighbor called police, saying a “strong odor” was coming from an apartment. Police say inside the apartment, they found a man dead. The victim is identified as Jamie Lee WoundedArrow, 28, of Sioux Falls.

More information is expected to come during Monday’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m.