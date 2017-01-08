Sweep Of IUPUI Continues Coyotes’ Dominance In New Arena

Hoops & Volleyball A Combined 26-1 At Sanford Coyote Sports Center

by Zach Borg

VERMILLLION, S.D. — Sometimes it takes teams opening new arenas or stadiums a little time to get used to their new surroundings.

Of course, as long as South Dakota waited to get out of the Dakota Dome and into the new Sanford Coyote Sports Center, maybe it’s no surprise they’ve taken so quickly to the new digs.

The Coyotes swept a doubleheader with IUPUI yesterday as the women won 75-62 followed by the men’s 85-74 victory. USD fans have yet to see a basketball loss in the new arena as both the men and women are each 8-0.

In fact if you include the volleyball program’s 10-1 mark in the fall, USD athletics are a sterling 26-1 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.