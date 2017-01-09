$10,000 In Home Entertainment Equipment Stolen Over Weekend

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Police are investigating after more than $10,000 in electrical equipment was stolen from a Sioux Falls business this weekend.

A business on Tomar road near 57th and Sandpiper Trail reported the burglary at 9AM yesterday morning. Police say there were signs of forced entry through the building’s window. Someone made out with a surround sound system and two high-definition TV projectors.

Police say those items were valued at more than $10,000