13 Small Wind Projects Proposed In Southeastern South Dakota

by Adel Toay

AVON, S.D. (AP) – A company that proposed a 201-megawatt wind farm near Avon last year has a new plan for 13 smaller projects in southeastern South Dakota.

Kristie Fiegen, chairwoman for the state Public Utilities Commission, tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that last month, the commission received paperwork Prevailing Winds filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regarding the new project.

She says the size of the projects in Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties range from 6.8 megawatts to 20 megawatts.

Fiegen says investors are seeking qualifying facility status under the Public Utilities Regulatory Policy Act, which gives small wind power production facilities the right to sell their power and mandates utilities to buy the power at a certain point.