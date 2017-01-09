25-Year-Old Man Charged In Stabbing Death Of Sioux Falls Woman

by Jill Johnson

A 25-year-old man is facing 1st and 2nd degree murder charges as well as manslaughter in the stabbing death of a Sioux Falls woman. Police say Jamie Wounded Arrow was murdered on New Year’s Day, but her body wasn’t discovered until days later.

Police say Wounded Arrow was discovered on Jan. 6, five days after she was allegedly stabbed to death in her own apartment.

Police say they responded to a well-being check at Wounded Arrow’s apartment on the 2600 block of East 8th Street Friday evening. They say someone in the building noticed that the victim’s door was propped open and noticed a bad smell coming from the apartment. Police say the person opened the door a bit and saw possible signs of foul play. According to police, there were signs that a struggle had taken place.

Capt. Blaine Larsen said, “Wounded Arrow was found in a back bedroom area with several stab wounds, which resulted in her death.”

Police say they uncovered video that showed Joshua LeClaire entering the apartment in the early morning hours of the 1st. They say he was let into the apartment so it appears that the two were acquaintances. Police say he stayed around an hour to an hour-and-a-half. They believed that’s when Wounded Arrow was killed.

Police say that LeClaire was arrested Sunday after officers found him at a laundromat near 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. They arrested him right away for violating his parole.

Police say they believe they have recovered the murder weapon, and that alcohol was involved in the incident. The woman was transgender, but at this time, police say they have no reason to believe that this was a hate crime.

LeClaire is expected to appear in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon.