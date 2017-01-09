Jackley: State Forensic Lab Finishes Rape Kit Testing

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Attorney General Marty Jackley says that the state’s forensic lab has finished testing all rape kits collected from South Dakota law enforcement agencies as part of a state project.

Jackley’s office said Monday that the South Dakota Forensic Lab gathered more than 500 untested rape kits from authorities in South Dakota starting in 2013.

He says the lab has finished analysis on 504 cases since the project began. Jackley’s office says untested sexual assault kits are a national concern.

Jackley says a rape victim who reports a sexual crime deserves to have all of the potential evidence tested.

State lawmakers passed a bill during the 2016 legislative session mandating that the complete analysis of rape kits must be done within 90 days after they’re received by laboratories.