Krebs Offers Package To Replace Ethics Initiative Under Fire

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is proposing a rewrite of South Dakota’s campaign finance laws that she says could replace a voter-approved government ethics overhaul Republican lawmakers are expected to repeal.

The state’s chief election officer outlined to The Associated Press the wide-ranging changes, which include creating a campaign finance ethics commission, adding financial disclosure requirements and allowing organizations to contribute directly to candidates, among other provisions.

Krebs, a Republican, convened a bipartisan task force to review of the state’s campaign finance laws over the summer, before voters approved the Initiated Measure 22 ethics package.

The new law drew quick condemnation from Republican lawmakers and prompted a court challenge.

Measure supporters hired a lobbyist and say they’re prepared to fight at the Capitol and again at the ballot box, if necessary.