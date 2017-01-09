Lawmakers To Weigh Exempting Some Drones From Registration

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers are set to consider whether some unmanned aircraft should be exempt from state registration requirements.

The 2017 legislative session begins Tuesday. A bill introduced at the request of the state Department of Transportation would excuse the owners of drones weighing less than 55 pounds from being required to register them as aircraft.

Department Secretary Darin Bergquist says the legislation raises the question of whether the state’s registration laws were meant to cover drones and require redundant registration.

Bergquist says drones currently must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration.