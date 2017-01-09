Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Offers Warning After Good Samaritan’s Wallet Is Stolen

by Sarah Blakely

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is offering up a warning to good Samaritans after a man’s wallet was stolen while he was helping a stranded driver.

According to the LCSO Facebook page, a man stopped to check on a car on the side of the road with its hazard lights on near 271st and Louise Avenue around 7 a.m. Sunday. After giving the person a ride to the gas station, the victim realized his wallet had been stolen from his vehicle.

The case is currently under investigation.

The post reads in full:

“This post is not intended to deter good citizens from helping strangers, but rather urge good citizens to keep their guard up when they are out doing good deeds.

This morning at 7:00 A.M., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen wallet. The victim in this case reported that he had stopped to check on a car that was pulled over on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. This occurred near 271st St & Louise Ave. The driver of the stalled vehicle told the victim that he had ran out of gas. The victim offered and gave the driver a ride to a nearby truck stop to get gas. The victim then drove the driver back to his vehicle and assisted him in getting his car going again. The victim then left. A short time later, the victim realized that his wallet had been stolen from inside his truck during this encounter.