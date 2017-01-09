Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Offers Warning After Good Samaritan’s Wallet Is Stolen
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is offering up a warning to good Samaritans after a man’s wallet was stolen while he was helping a stranded driver.
According to the LCSO Facebook page, a man stopped to check on a car on the side of the road with its hazard lights on near 271st and Louise Avenue around 7 a.m. Sunday. After giving the person a ride to the gas station, the victim realized his wallet had been stolen from his vehicle.
The case is currently under investigation.
The post reads in full:
“This post is not intended to deter good citizens from helping strangers, but rather urge good citizens to keep their guard up when they are out doing good deeds.
This morning at 7:00 A.M., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen wallet. The victim in this case reported that he had stopped to check on a car that was pulled over on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. This occurred near 271st St & Louise Ave. The driver of the stalled vehicle told the victim that he had ran out of gas. The victim offered and gave the driver a ride to a nearby truck stop to get gas. The victim then drove the driver back to his vehicle and assisted him in getting his car going again. The victim then left. A short time later, the victim realized that his wallet had been stolen from inside his truck during this encounter.
We know citizens in SD are kind hearted and will try to help anyone in need when given the opportunity. We would like everyone to be careful if you do try to help in a situation like this. We do not want you to end up being a victim of a crime while trying to do a good deed.
If you see someone in distress and you are not comfortable approaching or stopping to help, call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and let us know about it so we can respond. Thank you.
This case is currently under investigation by the LCSO.”