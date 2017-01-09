Red Cross Issues Emergency Call For Blood Donations

by Ahtra Elnashar

The South Dakota chapter of the American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations.

Jennifer Ross from the Red Cross says that while 38 percent of the population is eligible, less than 10 percent actually donate. Ross says donating blood is a fairly simple process that typically only takes five minutes.

The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the blood supply for the entire country. Ross says they’ve seen a drop in donations during the holiday season.

The blood collected by the Red Cross’s South Dakota chapter serves over 100 hospitals in South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Ross said that one blood donation can provide help for up to three patients.

To find out if you’re eligible to give blood, take the Red Cross’s RapidPass test. According to Ross, a healthy adult can donate blood up to six times per year.

The Red Cross also offers scholarships for students who host a blood drive at their school. Visit the American Red Cross’s website for more information.