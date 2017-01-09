Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Wins “Heroes Behind The Badge” Blood Drive

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – For the second year in a row, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has bragging rights over their police brethren.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue brought in 570 donations during the 20th annual “Heroes Behind the Badge Blood Drive.” Sioux Falls Police accounted for 511 donations. Officials with the Community Blood Bank in Sioux Falls say the total of nearly 1,100 donations is more than usual. However, there is always a high demand for donors.

“Our usage is 550 units per week, which supplies all of the 32 hospitals around the region that we supply blood to,” said Ken Versteeg, Ex, Director of The Community Blood Bank.

The donations collected during this year’s drive will go towards helping more than 3,200 people in need. In addition, both Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Police Department will be donation a total of a thousand dollars to Child’s Home Society.