Sioux Falls Police Set Up Online Terminal For Police Reporting

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – The Sioux Falls Police Department is making it easier to file online reports for those who don’t have access to a computer. You can already file a police report online in Sioux Falls, but now police also have an area dedicated to that at the Law Enforcement Center downtown.

The online reporting terminal is right inside the front doors, with directions on how to file a report. Police say it relieves pressure off of the employees working at the front desk, and also those who are out on patrol.

“A lot times our officers will have to come off the street because the front desk itself is so busy. We’ll have to ask an officer to come in and take a report if there isn’t a phone reporting person to do it that day. So yeah, then they can work at their own time, their own pace and can make their own reports,” said Sgt. Aaron Benson.

Police say people can file online reports if the crime is not an emergency, there are no known suspects, or no evidence can be collected. Typically it’s done in a case of lost property, a larceny, vandalism, or disorderly phone call.