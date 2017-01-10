AutoRap Turn Words Into Music In Seconds – App Of The Week

Today’s app is all about amusing your friends or kids and putting a smile on their face. This fun app takes anything you say and turns it into rap music, even if you can’t sing.

Here’s how it works: Say Happy Birthday or whatever you wish. Pick from the rap tunes and voila. You didn’t know you had it in you. You can make up a funny story, tell someone to get well, or simply repeat someone’s name.

Send the rap to your friend or better yet, post it on Facebook and tag them.

The free version gives you two free songs to choose from.

I’m Francie black with your RAP App of the Week.