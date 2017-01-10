Crave Adds “Hogzilla” To Downtown Burger Battle

by Ahtra Elnashar

“Going massive” was the inspiration for Crave’s entry in this year’s Downtown Burger Battle, according to Executive Chef Alex Keehn.

The burger features pork belly, bourbon BBQ, apple-jalapeño coleslaw and is served on a pretzel bun. Keehn calls it a “monster of a burger.” He said he hopes the “Hogzilla” will prove to be a winner this year. Crave has participated in the Downtown Burger Battle for the last two years.

Seven local restaurants are participating in this year’s Downtown Burger Battle. Customers will judge the burgers on the patty, presentation, bun, toppings and value. Customers can post pictures of their burger to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #BurgerBattle17 to win gift cards to the participating restaurants.

The contest runs through January 31st.

For a complete list of participating restaurants in the Downtown Burger Battle, click here.