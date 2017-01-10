Democrats Find State Of The State Speech Lacking

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Democratic legislative leaders saw a lot of their policy priorities missing from Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s State of the State address.

The criticisms came after the Republican governor’s speech Tuesday on the first day of the 2017 legislative session.

Senate Minority Leader Billie Sutton says lawmakers should work on issues such as pre-kindergarten education, health care, economic development and broadband accessSutton says it’s

Democrats’ job to remind the Republican legislative majorities of the policies that they’re not discussing that are important to South Dakota resident

“Unlike today’s lackluster, complacent, and unfocused State of the State Address, Democrats will lead in this year’s Legislative Session by pursuing a pro-economic growth legislative agenda that is focused on making South Dakota work for all South Dakotans and making state government work for all people, not just the powerful and well-connected.”

The legislative session ends March 10, although lawmakers come back to consider any vetoes near the end of that month.