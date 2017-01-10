Denny Sanford Premier Center Rises In World Venue Rankings

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls jumped 12 spots from No. 100 to No. 88 in the 2016 Pollstar Magazine venue rankings.

Pollstar’s Top 200 Venues list ranks the world’s highest touring ticket-selling arenas each year. PREMIER Center ticket sales were 170,843 in 2016, compared to 140,918 last year. Sales are based on touring events, not overall events held at the PREMIER Center.

“It’s a challenge to perform better in the second full year for a new venue, and the general public ticket buyers came through big time this year,” says Chris Semrau, Assistant General Manager of Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. “Ticket sales and an artist’s experience at a venue go a long way in determining whether a tour will include Sioux Falls. We have great support in the community and tremendous venue staff.”

“What a great tribute to this venue and the team that makes it such a hit,” says Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether. “It was another phenomenal year at the PREMIER Center, but look out Boston, here we come.”