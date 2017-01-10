Gov. Dennis Daugaard To Give His State Of The State Address

by Sarah Blakely

PIERRE (AP)– Gov. Dennis Daugaard is set to give his State of the State address to legislators at the South Dakota Capitol.

The Republican governor’s speech kicks off the start of the 2017 legislative session Tuesday.

Daugaard is expected to discuss issues ranging from mentally ill people entering the criminal justice system to growing meth use and mounting drug arrests.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting will carry the 1 p.m. speech from the House of Representatives chamber live on TV, radio and the internet.

The session ends March 10, although lawmakers come back to consider any vetoes near the end of that month.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both the House and the Senate.