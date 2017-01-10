Homeland Security Nominee Says He Accepts Intel Reports On Russia

by Adel Toay

WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security says he accepts with “high confidence” reports from the intelligence community that Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Former Gen. John Kelly’s comment comes in response to a question from Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri during his Senate confirmation hearing. Kelly is seeking confirmation to serve as the department’s fifth secretary.

Kelly says the nation is reminded almost daily that the threats to the U.S. have not receded. He says the “challenge to our way of life has not diminished.”

Kelly was also asked about securing the border with Mexico. He says a multilayered approach will be required that includes a focus on technology, such as sensors and drones.