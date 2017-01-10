Are Internet Addresses Case Sensitive? – Tech Tip Today

by Adel Toay

An Internet address or it’s official name URL (Uniform Resource Locator) is like your home address. With your home address, any friend from anywhere in the world can find your house. An Internet address is similar. It tells your web browser where to find the server and web page you want. The web server could be physically located anywhere in the world.

Internet addresses are not case sensitive. If you search for our website using lower, mixed or uppercase letters (techtangotoday.com or TechTangoToday.com or TECHTANGOtoday.com). It goes to the exact same server and webpage. The capital letters are used for reading clarity.

So don’t worry about typing a web address in upper or lowercase. Either way works the same. I’m Francie Black with your Tech Tip Today.