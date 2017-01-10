Lennox Girls’ Stay Perfect With Overtime Win Over Dell Rapids

Orioles Are 8-0 After 63-60 Thriller

by Zach Borg

LENNOX, S.D. — In a back and forth game, Madysen Vlastuin’s three point play with 23 seconds left in overtime put the Lennox Orioles ahead, and Emma Paul’s game tying three attempt hit rim twice before falling away, giving the Orioles a dramatic 63-60 overtime victory against Dell Rapids on Monday night in Lennox.

The Orioles remain unbeaten with the win, improving to 8-0.

The Quarriers fell despite a brilliant effort from sophomore Jayda Knuppe who poured in 32 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the finish!