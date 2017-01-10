Lincoln Names Jared Fredenburg New Head Football Coach

Roosevelt & Sioux Falls Storm Assistant Coach Takes Over Patriot Program

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Lincoln High School football has found their new leader and he comes from their crosstown rival.

Jared Fredenburg is the new head coach of the Patriot football program. He’s had several stints as an assistant at Roosevelt since 2002 and was promoted to Riders defensive coordinator in 2012.

A graduate of the University of Mary, Fredenburg has also been defensive line coach for the Sioux Falls Storm in the last two seasons.

Fredenburg replaces interim coach Brian Bechard, who took over on September 22nd when then head coach Aaron Beavers resigned. The Patriots finished 3-6 last season.

-Photo Courtesy Sioux Falls Storm