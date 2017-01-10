Local Product Duehr & USHL Top Prospects Come To Sioux Falls

USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Tomorrow

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — There’s a good chance that a star or two in the NHL’s future will take the ice in Sioux Falls tomorrow night when the Stampede and Denny Sanford Premier Center host the USHL/NHL Top Prospects game.

Things actually began today as all 40 players did on ice-testing for NHL scouts. Though it has an east against west format, tomorrow’s game isn’t the typical all-star game. Scouts from all 31 NHL team will be on hand to watch players handpicked by the NHL and USHL who are eligible for the upcoming draft.

That includes Sioux Falls native and current Chicago Steel player Walker Duehr, who will be wearing #12 for the east team tomorrow and playing in front of his family and hometown crowd.

“It’s awesome. It’s really special to be obviously noticed and be able to play in this game with such great players around the league but also to be able to do it in front of your hometown and family and friends, it’s something really special.” Walker says.

“It’s about giving players opportunities to succeed and to have special moments in their lives. Regardless of how far hockey necessarily takes them, I can guarantee for Walker this is something that he’ll never forget.” USHL Director Of Player Development Doug Christiansen says.

Doors open at the Premier Center tomorrow at 5:45 with a fanzone inside. There will be a skills competition at 6:45 followed by the game itself at 7:20. As of now 8,000 tickets have been sold.