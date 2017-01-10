Man Arrested In Taco John’s Robbery Monday Night

by Sarah Blakely

A man is behind bars for robbing a Taco John’s Monday evening.

Ronqwell Fondren, 30 of Sioux Falls, was arrested for one count of robbery in the second degree and one count of simple assault.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Taco John’s on South Minnesota Avenue. Employees told officers that a black male had entered the store and handed an employee a note that demanded money. The note indicated a threat of bodily harm if they did not comply.

Fondren then fled the store, but employees were able to get the license plate number of his getaway vehicle. Officers were waiting at Fondren’s home when he arrived later that night.

No injuries were reported.