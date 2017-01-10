New City Administration Building Broke Ground Today

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – A controversial, multi-million dollar project in downtown Sioux Falls broke ground today.

Construction begins on the city administration building on North Dakota Avenue. The more than 20 million dollar, three-story building will house Public Works, the Parks and Recreation Department, Planning and Building Services and Alcohol Licensing. The city is building the new facility because it says it needs more space for employees. It’s also a way to house similar departments together to improve public service.

“In the end, this building is about the people we serve, it’s about our fellow citizens, it’s about the ability to provide superior services to them in a convenient and affective manner.” says Rick Kiley of the Sioux Falls City Council

But not everyone is on board with the project. A petition circulated against the administration building last year. 6,500 signatures were collected, but later deemed invalid because of incorrect forms.

“We are still going to keep an eye on it, we are going to keep in touch with everyone they’re doing just like the panels on the event center, we’re going to watch everything that goes on in this building so that it doesn’t get built as badly as the event center was built.” says Bruce Danielson with Stop The Funding

The building is scheduled to be finished in 2018.