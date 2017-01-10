PREMIER Center Beats Out Regional Venues In Touring Ticket Sales

Pollstar Magazine Ranked The Events Center At #88 In The World In 2016

by Jill Johnson

For the second year in a row, 2016 Pollstar Magazine ranks the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the top 100 in the world when it comes to touring ticket sales.

The PREMIER Center jumped 12 spots from the year before for ticket sales, coming in at number 88 in 2016. The Denny sold nearly 171,000 tickets last year, compared to nearly 141,000 in 2015. The Premier Center was up against venues like the Target Center in Minneapolis and even Madison Square Garden in New York. It outranked venues in Wichita, Omaha, Lincoln, Fargo and Des Moines.

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Assistant General Manager Chris Semrau said, “Most every venue in the top 100 has a larger capacity than the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center does and almost every single city has a larger population base than Sioux Falls, South Dakota.”

Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether said, “We’ve proven that there’s just this incredible insatiable hunger to use the events center. Not only are we using it at an incredibly productive way, but we certainly are selling it out.”

The PREMIER Center hosted 10 sold out events in 2016, including Paul McCartney, Carrie Underwood, and Professional Bull Riding.