Scoreboard Monday, January 9th

Scores For Monday, January 9, 2017

by Zach Borg

NBA
Timberwolves 101, Dallas 92

H.S. BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Baltic 63, Centerville 28

Canistota 63, Gayville-Volin 55

Clark/Willow Lake 60, Deubrook 36

Madison 66, West Central 48

Morrill, Neb. 51, Edgemont 36

Potter County 77, Northwestern 41

Sioux Center 83, George-Little Rock 64

H.S. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 61, Viborg-Hurley 41

Castlewood 54, Florence/Henry 42

Douglas 43, Lead-Deadwood 21

Ethan 68, Bridgewater-Emery 24

Highmore-Harrold 51, Wolsey-Wessington 49

Lake Preston 65, Iroquois 28

Lennox 63, Dell Rapids 60 (*Final in OT)

Lemmon 48, Flasher, N.D. 46

Lyman 56, White River 46

Mobridge-Pollock 45, Standing Rock, N.D. 38

Morrill, Neb. 53, Edgemont 18

Platte-Geddes 40, Corsica/Stickney 28

Redfield/Doland 34, Great Plains Lutheran 28

