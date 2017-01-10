SDSU Zilverberg Is Co-Big 12 Wrestler Of The Week

Won Two Sudden Victory Matches

by Zach Borg

IRVING, Texas – South Dakota State’s Luke Zilverberg was honored Monday as Co-Big 12 Conference Wrestler of the Week after recording a pair of overtime victories in dual action this past weekend.

A junior 165-pounder from Belle Plaine, Minnesota, Zilverberg helped the 20th-ranked Jackrabbits to convincing home victories over Boise State (37-3) and Northern Colorado (34-6), improving his individual season record to 13-4 overall and 6-1 in duals.

After giving up a takedown late in regulation in his match against Boise State’s Demetrius Romero that forced overtime, Zilverberg came up with a takedown of his own midway through the extra session to pull out the 5-3 win on Jan. 6.

Against Northern Colorado’s Keilan Torres – ranked 14th by FloWrestling – on Jan. 8, Zilverberg trailed 3-1 in the waning seconds of regulation, but came up with a reversal to send the match to overtime. He then came away with his second 5-3 victory of the weekend with a takedown of Torres 14 seconds into the sudden-victory period.

Zilverberg is the second Jackrabbit to be honored as Big 12 Conference Wrestler of the Week this season, joining Nov. 7 honoree David Kocer. Zilverberg shared this week’s award with Oklahoma 125-pounder Christian Moody.

The Jackrabbits return to action Friday at Wyoming. The Big 12 dual is set for a 7 p.m. Mountain Time (8 p.m. Central) start.