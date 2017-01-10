SF Police: Attempted Robbery Suspect Displays Note At Business, Arrested When He Arrives Home

by Jill Johnson

One man is behind bars after police say he tried to rob a Sioux Falls business Monday night. They’re looking at whether he could be connected to another robbery.

Thirty-year-old Ronqwell Fondren of Sioux Falls was arrested for attempted second degree robbery. Police responded to the Taco John’s on the 1100 block of south Minnesota Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. They say Fondren handed an employee behind the counter a note that read ‘Get me the money or I’m killing you.’ Police say when the employee told her coworkers ‘Hey, I guess we’re getting robbed’, Fondren fled from the store in a vehicle. Employees ran after Fondren and got the license plate number of the car.

Police say they were waiting for Fondren when he arrived at his home on West Valhalla Boulevard. They say he may be connected to a business that was robbed in the same fashion on New Year’s Day.

Sgt. Paul Creviston said, “When they got called into investigate this, that was kind of one of the things that they caught on to was obviously the note aspect and then that the wording was very similar.”

When it comes to bank robberies, police say it rare when a suspect display a note while trying to rob a business.