Sioux Falls Murder Suspect’s Bond Set At $1 Million

by Jill Johnson

The man accused of murdering a Sioux Falls woman on New Years Day appeared in court for the first time. The judge set 25-year-old Joshua LeClaire’s bond at $1 million dollars.

In court, Joshua LeClaire asked for a court appointed attorney where he was also read his charges Tuesday afternoon.

LeClaire is charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder as well as manslaughter in the stabbing death of 28-year-old Jamie Wounded Arrow on New Year’s Day. Police say Wounded Arrow’s body was discovered at her apartment on East 8th Street five days later by a neighbor. According to a search warrant affidavit, she suffered at least five stab wounds to the upper torso. Police say a video shows LeClaire as the last person to enter or leave the victim’s apartment up until her body was discovered.

The documents say LeClaire admitted to going to the apartment but says he was intoxicated and blacked out before he woke up at a nearby park.

If convicted, LeClaire could face up to life in prison or the death penalty.