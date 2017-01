Skillet Set To Perform At The District This February

by Sarah Blakely

Rock band Skillet is slated to perform at The District on February 21.

Skillet will play in Sioux Falls during their The Unleashed Tour along with Sick Puppies and Devour the Day.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. Doors to the concert open at 6:30 p.m. and the bands take the stage starting at 7:30 p.m.

More information can be found here.