Snow Totals: January 9th & 10th

by Brandon Spinner

Another bout of the winter weather this morning across the area. Some places woke up with some freezing drizzle, but most of us saw some decent snowfall. The heaviest looks to have fallen along and north of Highway 14. These are the latest reports we have received as of 5:00 PM CST on Tuesday January 10th.

5.0” – Kidder

4.2” – Aberdeen

4.0” – Roscoe

3.6” – Clear Lake

3.5” – Rauville

3.0” – Milbank

3.0” – Ortonville, MN

2.5” – Polo

2.4” – Leola

2.1” – Wheaton, MN

2.0” – Castlewood

2.0” – Faulkton

2.0” – Miller

2.0” – Woonsocket

2.0” – Lake Benton, MN

1.8” – Huron

1.2” – Chamberlain

1.2” – White

1.0” – Madison

1.0” – Menno

1.0” – White Lake

1.0” – Pipestone, MN

1.0” – Tracy, MN

0.8” – Hartford

0.7” – Mitchell

0.5” – Canton

0.5” – De Smet

0.5” – Sioux Falls

0.4” – Brookings (SDSU)

0.3” – Orange City, IA

0.3” – Marshall, MN

0.2” – Brookings

0.2” – Hurley

0.2” – Platte

0.1” – Wall Lake

Don’t see your city or town? We get all of our reports from viewers and the National Weather Service! Send us an email/tweet/Facebook Message with a photo and your measurement and we will pass it along to the Weather Service!